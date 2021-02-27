Check Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nithiin Starrer Opens On A Slow Note

Nithiin Reddy's highly anticipated film Check has finally made it to the theatres. The action-thriller also featuring Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh was released Yesterday (February 26) and opened to an average response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

Check has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, however, it hasn't boosted the film's business due to the hike in ticket fare. The Chandra Sekhar Yeleti directorial could only garner Rs 3.5 crore with its theatrical run on Day 1 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is to be noted that Nithiin's last venture Bheeshma had minted Rs 6.42 crore on Day 1 in the Telugu states.

Well, with no major releases in other southern states and in the Telugu-speaking regions, Check has high chances of garnering more moolah in the days to come if the ticket price hike is resolved. Notably, the film was released in over 635+ theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Check Theaters Count

Nizam- 225+

Ceeded- 125

Andhra- 280

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana- 635+

Karnataka & Rest of India- 100+

Other States- 140+

Total WW: 875+

In Check, Nithiin as Adithya plays an exceptional chess player, who is labelled a traitor. The action-thriller has story written by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. The extensive star cast of the film includes Sampath Raj, Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Sai Chand, Harsha Vardhan, Simran Choudary, Chaitanya Krishna and Karthik Ratnam playing key roles.

Bankrolled by V Anand Prasad under his banner Bhavya Creations, Check has music and bgm composed by Kalyani Malik.

