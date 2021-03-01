Check Day 3 Box Office Collection: Nithiin’s Prison Drama Experiences Slow Growth

Nithiin's highly anticipated film Check was released last weekend (February 26). Though the film also starring wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh was expected to perform well at the theatres, the prison drama unfortunately, failed to garner much attention of the audience. The sudden hike in the ticket price was also one of the reasons why the film left many disinterested.

With its 3rd day theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film collected Rs 1.70 crore at the box office. Notably, on days 1 and 2, Check acquired Rs 3.38 crore and Rs 1.60 crore from the Telugu region. The total collection of the film is now summed up to Rs 6.68 crore. Well, with a couple of days left for fresh releases, we will have to wait and watch to see whether Check pulls more audiences to theatres or not.

Check Day Wise Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana Collection

Day 1: Rs 3.38 crore

Day 2: Rs 1.60 crore

Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore

Total: Rs 6.68 crore

Check has Nithiin playing the role of an exceptional chess player who is labelled a traitor, which indeed is the crux of the story. Written and helmed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, the film is backed by V Anand Prasad's Bhavya Creations. Interestingly, the prison drama also marks actress Priya Prakash Varrier's Tollywood debut. Simran Choudary, Sampath Raj, Sai Chand, Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Chaitanya Krishna and Karthik Ratnam are the supporting actors of the Nithiin-starrer. With music by Kalyani Malik, Check has camera cranked by Rahul Shrivatsav and editing carried out by Sanal Anirudhan.

