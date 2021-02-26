Check Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Nithiin's highly anticipated film Check has finally graced the theatres today (February 26, 2021). Marking wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier's debut in Tollywood, the action thriller has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. Check written and directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy-based websites.

The film revolves around the life of Aditya (played by Nithiin), an exceptional chess player who is labelled a traitor. Priya plays Nithiin's love interest in the film, while Rakul Preet Singh essays the role of a lawyer, who fights the case on behalf of the accused. The movie has been garnering positive response from the audience and critics alike, and is expected to mint big numbers at the box office on its opening day. Notably, one of the songs of the film 'Ninnu Chudakunda' featuring Priya Prakash and Nithiin received huge love from the netizens upon its release recently.

Backed by V Anand Prasad under the production banner Bhavya Creations, the film has music composed by Kalyani Malik. Check marks Malik's second collaboration with director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti after the 2003 film Aithe.

Officially announced on June 23, 2019, the action-thriller features an ensemble cast including Sampath Raj, Sai Chand, Posani Krishna Murali, Simran Choudary, Murali Sharma, Harsha Vardhan, Chaitanya Krishna and Karthik Ratnam. Check's director of photography (DOP) and editor are Rahul Shrivatsav and Sanal Anirudhan respectively.

Also Read: Check Twitter Review: Nithiin-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Gets Green Signal From The Audience

Also Read: Nithiin Reddy Talks About His Dream To Share Screen Space With Pawan Kalyan And Vakeel Saab's Release