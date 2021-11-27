Chiranjeevi And Sonu Sood Offer Financial Help To Choreographer Siva Shankar

Senior dance choreographer Siva Shankar continues to be in critical condition. Currently, he is being treated in one of Hyderabad's private hospitals. As per the latest reports, his estimated cost of treatment per day is Rs 1 lakh. Well, as soon as his health and financial condition came into notice, members of the film fraternity launched a campaign to raise funds for his treatment.

Reportedly, actors Sonu Sood, Chiranjeevi and Dhanush have now come forward to offer financial help to the veteran choreographer and his family. The Megastar recently handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to Siva's younger son Ajay Krishna.

In one of his replies to a tweet seeking help for Siva, Sonu Sood revealed that he has already contacted the family. His tweet read, "I am already in touch with the family. Will try my best to save his life."

Dhanush, on the other hand, is said to have donated a massive amount for the choreographer's treatment. Notably, Siva had choreographed the actor's hit song 'Manmadha Raasa' for the blockbuster film Thiruda Thirudi (2003). Well, as the actors play good samaritans at this difficult time, fans are nothing but happy and are now hailing them on social media for all obvious reasons.

The news about his health condition was shared by PR consultant Vamsi Kaka who on November 24 had tweeted, "Noted choreographer Shivashankar Master affected with COVID-19 and now in critical condition. Due to expensive treatment, the family is unable to pay the bills. Please help."

Siva Shankar is being treated in the intensive care unit ever since he tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, his elder son has also tested positive for COVID-19 while his wife is currently in-home quarantine.