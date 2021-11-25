Chiranjeevi Appeals To Andhra Pradesh CM To Reconsider Movie Ticket Rates

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Thursday (November 25) took to his Twitter handle to make a genuine appeal. Addressing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in this statement, the actor urged to reconsider the decision regarding movie ticket price in theatres. He added that the industry will be benefitted if the government makes the ticket price equal to the other states pointing that the GST (goods and service tax) is uniform across India.

Chiranjeevi further explained that it is essential to increase the fare for the survival of cinema and added that many families depend upon the film industry for their survival and living. In his statement, the Megastar also appreciated the government for introducing the online ticketing system at the request of the Tollywood industry.

Well, with his statement going viral on social media, it is to be seen if the film fraternity comes in support of Chiranjeevi and his appeal or not.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya alongside Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood. The film's shooting has been wrapped up and will be hitting the theatres on February 4. The actor also has Bhola Shankar with Meher Ramesh, God Father with Mohan Raja and #Mega154 with KS Ravindra (aka Bobby).