Chiranjeevi Celebrates Birthday: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mammootty, Mohanlal & Others Wish The Megastar!

Chiranjeevi, the megastar of Telugu cinema is celebrating his 66th birthday today. The Acharya actor celebrated his birthday in a simple bash, which was attended by his family members. The popular celebs of South Indian cinema, including Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, nephew Allu Arjun, Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, and others wished the veteran actor on his birthday, on social media.

Here's how the South celebs wished the megastar of Telugu cinema. Have a look...

Ram Charan

The RRR actor wished his dear father by sharing a lovely BTS video which was shared during the shooting of their first outing together, Acharya. "My Appa.. my #acharya. Happy birthday!!❤️🤗❤️," Ram Charan captioned his post.

Allu Arjun

The popular star, who is also the nephew of Chiranjeevi, took to his official Instagram page and shared a throwback picture with the megastar to wish him his birthday. "Many many happy returns of the day to my and our one and only MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI garu," reads Allu Arjun's post.

Mammootty

The megastar of Malayalam cinema shared a throwback picture with Chiranjeevi on his social pages, and wished the veteran actor a Happy Birthday. "Happy Birthday Dear @KChiruTweets Bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness always Smiling face with smiling eyes," wrote Mammootty on his pages.

Mohanlal

The Malayalam superstar wished Chiranjeevi by sharing a fun picture, which was clicked during the 90's stars reunion party, on his official pages. "Sending warmest birthday wishes and lots of love to my dear @KChiruTweets Garu! May God keep you in good health and happiness always!," reads Mohanlal's post.

Samantha Akkineni

Vamshi Paidipally

Varun Tej