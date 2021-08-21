Chiranjeevi-Meher Ramesh’s Big Project To Be Announced Tomorrow!

Megastar Chiranjeevi will team up with director Meher Ramesh for a commercial entertainer. A specialist in dealing with stylish and pucca commercial entertainers, Meher Ramesh has prepared a perfect script suiting the image of megastar Chiranjeevi. It will have all the commercial ingredients to gratify all the sections.

The makers have planned a surprise for tomorrow. They have released a poster announcing, "Get Ready For Mega Euphoria on the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Birthday Tomorrow At 9 AM."

Chiranjeevi-Mohan Raja-Konidela Productions & Super Good Films - #Chiru153 Supreme Reveal On Aug 21st

As the poster suggests, there will be a special update coming regarding this project on the special occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday. Ramabrahmam Sunkara will be producing the film on Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments. The film's regular shooting commences soon.