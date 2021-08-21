Chiranjeevi-Meher Ramesh’s Big Project To Be Announced Tomorrow!

Megastar
Chiranjeevi
will
team
up
with
director
Meher
Ramesh
for
a
commercial
entertainer.
A
specialist
in
dealing
with
stylish
and
pucca
commercial
entertainers,
Meher
Ramesh
has
prepared
a
perfect
script
suiting
the
image
of
megastar
Chiranjeevi.
It
will
have
all
the
commercial
ingredients
to
gratify
all
the
sections.
The
makers
have
planned
a
surprise
for
tomorrow.
They
have
released
a
poster
announcing,
"Get
Ready
For
Mega
Euphoria
on
the
occasion
of
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Birthday
Tomorrow
At
9
AM."
As
the
poster
suggests,
there
will
be
a
special
update
coming
regarding
this
project
on
the
special
occasion
of
Chiranjeevi's
birthday.
Ramabrahmam
Sunkara
will
be
producing
the
film
on
Anil
Sunkara's
AK
Entertainments.
The
film's
regular
shooting
commences
soon.