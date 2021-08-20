Chiranjeevi-Mohan Raja-Konidela Productions & Super Good Films - #Chiru153 Supreme Reveal On Aug 21st

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
new
film
'#Chiru153'
directed
by
Mohan
Raja,
grandly
produced
by
Konidela
Productions
and
Super
Good
Films
has
gone
on
floors
recently
in
Hyderabad.
Meanwhile,
on
the
occasion
of
the
Megastar's
Birthday,
the
team
is
releasing
a
special
update
from
their
film.
Celebrating
the
Boss
Of
Masses
Megastar
Chiranjeevi,
the
makers
are
going
to
release
the
'Supreme
Reveal
of
#Chiru153'
on
August
21st
(tomorrow)
at
5:04
PM.
Fans
are
very
excited
and
are
saying
the
festival
has
arrived
one
day
early
for
them.
Maverick
Tamil
Director
Mohan
Raja
has
finalized
a
gripping
screenplay
for
the
film.
The
in-form
music
director
Thaman
will
be
composing
music
for
this
movie.
This
is
his
time
for
the
Megastar
and
the
master
musician
is
excited
like
anything.