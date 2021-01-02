Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan’s Film Acharya’s Temple Town Becomes Biggest Set Ever Created In India

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of the year. The action-thriller directed by Koratala Siva is indeed special in many ways. Acharya marks Chiranjeevi's fourth collaboration with actor-son Ram Charan, as the Mega Power Star plays an extended cameo in the film.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal will pair opposite Chiru for the second time after the 2017 film Khaidi No 150.

Well now, the film has garnered huge attention for attaining an unprecedented feat. Wondering what we are talking about? Apparently, the massive temple town set of Acharya has become the biggest set ever created in the history of Indian cinema.

Acclaimed art director Suresh Selvarajan, best known for his work for films including Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, Bollywood films Krrish and Agneepath has created the set in 20 acres of land in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Reportedly, most sequences of the film are being shot in this massive set. It is said that the makers have spent a massive amount on the set and therefore are leaving no stone unturned to make the film appealing to the audience.

Also, Ram Charan who is currently under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 will be joining the cast and crew after a few days. Interestingly, a 30-day shoot schedule is planned for the Mega Power Star. He will be gracing the screen for around 20 minutes. As per reports, he will be a part of a breathtaking sequence which is one of the highlights of the film. Charan will also share screen space with the Megastar for a dance number, which indeed is going to be a treat for the duo's fans and followers.

Notably, Acharya jointly produced by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments will also have Sonu Sood essaying a key role. The much-awaited film is reportedly aiming for May 2021 release.

