Chiranjeevi's Next Is Bhola Shankar; Mahesh Babu Reveals The Title Of The Project!

Chiranjeevi Konidela, the megastar of Telugu cinema is celebrating his birthday today. As a part of the birthday celebrations, some major updates on the veteran actor's projects have been announced. Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar took to his official pages and revealed the title of Chiranjeevi's upcoming project, Bhola Shankar.

"Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu. Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!," wrote Mahesh Babu on his Twitter post, revealing the title video of Chiranjeevi's 155th project.

Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu🤗 Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu



May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir! pic.twitter.com/U9czmnIK5I — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2021

From the title video, is it evident that Bhola Shankar is an out-and-out commercial entertainer, that revolves around a man's journey between two different worlds - the native and abroad. It has also been confirmed that Chiranjeevi Konidela, who plays the titular character in the project, will have a unique role in the project.

Chiranjeevi Birthday Special: Best Movies Of The Megastar That Proves He Is Irreplaceable Gem Of Tollywood!

Director Meher Ramesh, who is all excited about joining hands with the megastar for the latter's 155th project, took to his official Twitter page and wrote: "My Dream come True #MegaStar @KChiruTweets in &as #BholaaShankar." As per the reports, the highly anticipated project is an official remake of the Ajith Kumar starring Tamil blockbuster, Vedalam.

Megastar Chiranjeevi-Mohan Raja-Konidela Productions & Super Good Films - '#Chiru153' Titled Godfather

Bhola Shankar, which marks Chiranjeevi Konidela's first collaboration with director Meher Ramesh, is expected to go on floors after the megastar finishes his current commitments. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the project. The mass entertainer is bankrolled by Rama Brahmam Sunkara, under the banner AK Entertainments.