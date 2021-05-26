Chiranjeevi Sets Up Oxygen Banks For COVID-19 Patients In Telugu States

Chiranjeevi's philanthropic activities need no introduction. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the Megastar has been reaching out to people to extend help in ways possible. After launching CCC (Corona Crisis Charity) and a vaccination drive for cine workers and journalists, the actor has now set up oxygen banks for COVID-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Announcing the launch and sharing the aim of his initiative, Chiranjeevi took to his social media handle and tweeted, "Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life-saving oxygen. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiranjeeviOxygenBanks @AlwaysRamCharan." The star also shared a video from the official Twitter handle of his Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, that showed his team setting up the bank with a number of oxygen cylinders. In the video, the actor can be seen talking to the media and appreciating his actor-son Ram Charan for working hard in order to procure the oxygen cylinders. As per reports, Ram Charan will be overseeing the functioning of the banks.

Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life saving oxygen. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiranjeeviOxygenBanks @AlwaysRamCharan https://t.co/eRFpTIXOKe — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 26, 2021

Acharya Story Leaked? Ram Charan's Character Siddha Might Face A Tragic End

Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Makers To Announce New Release Date Soon

Well, fans and followers of the star are highly elated with his recent initiative as they praise their beloved Megastar calling him a real inspiration.

Notably, oxygen cylinders will be available in districts including- Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur, Guntur, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Srikakulam and Telangana's Khammam and Karimnagar. The trust will also be providing oxygen concentrators to patients. The banks will be made available for the public from tomorrow (May 27).

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya alongside Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. The release of the film jointly produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company has been currently postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The Megastar is also a part of Mohan Raja's project, which is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas.