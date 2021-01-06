Chiranjeevi Shares Video Of Acharya’s Massive Temple Town Set; Netizens Say ‘Wow’

After several reports about Acharya's temple town, Chiranjeevi has now shared a video of the massive set. Taking to his social media handle, the Megastar shared a 1-minute 5-second video to unveil the stunning piece of art.

Sharing his excitement of showing it to his fans and followers, the actor tweeted, "The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all."

The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all. pic.twitter.com/P4psg5TDVn — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 6, 2021

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi has also given a voice-over to the video to describe the temple town set created by the acclaimed art director Suresh Selvarajan. The set will remind one of the traditional temples of south India with sculptures of deities and other statues. The set made in 20 acres of land in the outskirts of Hyderabad, has become the biggest set ever created in the history of Indian cinema. The video which has now created a buzz on social media has stunned several netizens, who are eagerly awaiting the release of the film to witness the temple town on the big screen. Reportedly, most of the sequences will be shot in this massive set.

On a related note, Suresh is best known for his work in films like Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), Bollywood films Krrish (2006) and Agneepath (2012).

Talking about Acharya, Ram Charan who is playing an extending cameo in the film, will join the team soon after testing negative for COVID-19. The Mega Power Star had recently announced that he has tested positive and is currently under home quarantine. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi along with Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood has resumed shooting for the film. Directed by Koratala Siva, the highly awaited film of the year is jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment.

