Chiranjeevi To Collaborate With KS Ravindra For His 154th Project!

Chiranjeevi is presently busy with Acharya helmed by celebrated director Koratala Siva. The action-entertainer is indeed one of the special projects of the Megastar, as the star cast of the film also includes his actor-son Ram Charan. Notably, the Mega Power Star will be playing a full-fledged role in the highly anticipated film.

Well, post-Acharya, Chiru will be prepping up for his next, which is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam hit film Lucifer. Though initially Saaho fame Sujeeth was confirmed as the director, later director, Mohan Raja was seen taking over the project due to reasons unknown. Now, with several speculations doing the rounds about the senior actor's other upcoming projects, the Megastar himself has confirmed his 154th film with KS Ravindra aka Bobby. Confirming his collaboration with the young director during the pre-release launch of Uppena, the actor said, "After Lucifer, I will be teaming up with Bobby for a film, and it will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers."

Though the big announcement surprised many, it also thrilled the countless fans and followers who were eagerly waiting for updates on Chiru's upcoming projects.

Coming back to Acharya, the Koratala Siva directorial is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood in key roles, the film is slated to release on May 13, 2021. Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on August 14, 2020, the makers were forced to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. If reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde will play Ram Charan's romantic interest in Acharya. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

