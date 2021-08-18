Chiru 153: Not Salman Khan But THIS Tamil Superstar Might Lock Horns With Chiranjeevi In Lucifer Remake!

Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding Chiranjeevi's next tentatively titled #Chiru153, which is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. The team recently commenced the pre-production work of the film with a formal pooja ceremony, which took place on July 22 in Hyderabad. Though the update didn't reveal much in terms of the film's shooting, reports suggest that the makers are completely focusing on its pre-production process right now.

Given that the forthcoming film is the remake of a multi-starrer featuring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas, fans are eagerly waiting to see who are going to reprise the roles played by the aforementioned actors. Although there was news about Allu Arjun's inclusion, the actor had quashed the rumours.

Lately, there were speculations about the makers approaching Salman Khan to reprise the role of Prithviraj in the Telugu version, however looks like the Bollywood actor has now rejected the massive offer. Reportedly, the superstar showed no interest to play a cameo in the upcoming film as he is already busy with his other Bollywood projects. Post his rejection, makers have now reportedly approached Chiyaan Vikram to play the role. Though there is no confirmation about his inclusion so far, the project will mark the Tamil superstar's 11th film in Tollywood, only if the rumours turn out to be true. The actor was previously seen in the 2001 film Youth post which he was busy with his Kollywood projects.

#Chiru153 directed by Mohan Raja is backed by NV Prasad and Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions. The film was earlier taken up by Saaho director Sujeeth and VV Vinayak respectively. However, the duo was seen walking out of the project due to reasons unknown. Reportedly, Nayanthara will be playing the leading lady in the film.