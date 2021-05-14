Cinema Bandi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Praveen Kandregula's recent release Cinema Bandi is all over the news. The film which released today (May 14) on Netflix has been getting terrific response from the audiences with many appreciating the team for their exceptional effort. Featuring Sandeep Varanasi, Vikas Vasistha, Rag Mayur and Sindhu Sreenivasa in lead roles, Cinema Bandi has also joined the list of films that have been leaked online. The film has leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

Notably, the film marks Praveen's directorial debut. With a refreshing concept and storyline, the rural drama tells the story of an auto driver hailing from a small town, who dreams of directing a film with the help of his friends.

Well, upon its release on the popular OTT platform, Cinema Bandi has been receiving favourable reviews from the audience. The intriguing storyline, brilliant performances of the actors, and the way with which the story unfolds are appreciable. The Praveen Kandregula directorial has indeed proved that a film doesn't necessarily need to have a humongous budget or a huge star cast for it to garner the attention of the mass audience.

The gripping film is backed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj and DK. For the unversed, the duo has directed and produced the highly acclaimed action-thriller web series The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani Iyer, Sharib Hashmi and Rohit Sukhwani.