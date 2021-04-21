Coronavirus Vaccine For Tollywood: Chiranjeevi Lends A Helping Hand To Cine Workers

Chiranjeevi's latest tweet is winning the internet. Yesterday (April 20), the Megastar took to his social media handle to announce free COVID-19 vaccine for cine workers and film journalists.

Announcing the drive and requesting everyone to ensure safety, the actor tweeted in Telugu which can be loosely translated as, "Corona Crisis Charity is here to protect film workers and journalists in the Telugu film industry from Corona. We are carrying out a free vaccination drive on behalf of Apollo 247. Let's ensure safety of everyone. #GetVaccinated #WearMask #StaySafe."

The star also shared a video along with the tweet to explain the importance of vaccination during this tough time. Notably, Chiranjeevi is organising the much-needed drive through his Corona Crisis Charity.

For the unversed, this is not the first time when the actor has come forward to extend a helping hand to the film industry. Earlier in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Megastar was one of the Tollywood actors who initiated the Corona Crisis Charity, an organization aimed at helping Telugu cine workers amid the pandemic. Also, through the organization, several celebrities from the industry including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Prabhas and others had donated a humongous amount to help the workers of the pandemic-hit industry last year.

On the work front, the shoot of Chiranjeevi's next Acharya has been halted owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-starring Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal, the action-entertainer is being directed by Koratala Siva. The actor will also be seen in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit film Lucifer. Helmed by Mohan Raja, the political thriller is jointly backed by Konidela Productions along with NV Prasad.

