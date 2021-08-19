Crazy Uncles Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sreemukhi's highly anticipated film Crazy Uncles has finally released today (August 19). Within hours of its release in theatres, the comedy entertainer has been leaked on various notorious websites.

Directed by Sathi Babu, the film has leaked on sites like Telegram, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and others. The unfortunate leak might now hinder the film's smooth theatrical run and even its box office collection.

Also starring singer Mano, Raja Ravindra and Bharani Shankar, the film follows three older men who are on a mission to woo a young female singer. Earlier, during one of his interviews with Telangana Today revealed that he is playing the role of a gold merchant in the film. The singer who has also appeared in the comedy reality show Jabardasth shared, "I play a gold merchant in the movie. Usually, I look the same without makeup. It's an experiment to bring audiences to theatres. They have all been enjoying comedy on the small screen. Bringing them to theatres and tickling their funny bones by dishing out something different was a challenge. The trust we had in director Sathi Babu and the script that made us give our best is what we call Crazy Uncles."

Jointly backed by Good Cinema Group and Boddu Ashok, the film has been getting immense response from the audiences. Let us tell you that Crazy Uncles is currently competing with Sunil's Kanabadutaledu and Sree Vishnu's Raja Raja Chora which have also released hit the marquee today. The entertainer also features Posani Krishna Murali, Giridhar, Adhurs Raghu, Hema, Gayatri Bharghavi, Vijaya Murthy, Vaajpai and Mahendra Nath.

On a related note, Sreemukhi was previously seen in Babu Baga Busy (2017) directed by Naveen Medaram.