Daakko Daakko Meka Review: Pushpa’s First Single Is An Allu Arjun Show All The Way!

The day has finally arrived! Pushpa's first single 'Daakko Daakko Meka' has finally hit social media and music streaming platforms today (August 13). The foot-tapping track composed by renowned music director Devi Sri Prasad has also been released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi as 'Odu Odu Aadu', 'Jokke Jokke Meke', 'Odu Odu Aade' and 'Jaago Jaago Bakre' respectively.

Crooned by Shivam, the mind-boggling song 'Daakko Daakko Meka' has already been lapped by music aficionados. Allu Arjun's effortless dance moves and striking expressions are of course the highlights of the powerful track, which is now ruling the playlists of all fans and is on a race to top music charts. The Stylish Star's appearance has also added more depth to the song. Also, animations at a few places have also given an intrigued and unique look to the video which is highly appreciable. Singer Shivam and music composer Devi Sri Prasad have also made an appearance in between the 5-minute long video song.

On a related note, a short version of 'Daakko Daakko Meka' was leaked online yesterday (August 12), which had left many disappointed. Reportedly, the makers got the unclear video removed from all sites and pages possible before it reached a wider audience. Notably, the song's Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada versions are sung by Vishal Dadlani, Rahul Nambiar, Benny Dayal and Vijay Prakash respectively.

Written and directed by Sukumar, the film has National Crush Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Malayalam's popular hero Fahadh Faasil will be seen locking horns with Allu Arjun in the film. The other cast member of the rural drama includes Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Pushpa's cinematography and editing are carried out by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas respectively. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa is currently slated to release in December 2021, however, the release date is yet to be revealed.