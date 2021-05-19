Dancee Plus Finale Telugu: Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details

Fans are super excited as Dancee Plus finale is about to take place this weekend. In just a few days, the mini-screen audiences will get to know the winner of the popular dance reality show. Currently, there are 6 finalists- Jiya Thakur, Niveditha, Darjeeling Devil's, Sanket Sahadev, Vasi Tony and Team Velocity.

For the unversed, initially, 12 contesting teams were selected for the show and were later seen getting distributed among the 6 judges including Anee, Baba Bhaskar, Raghu, Yashwanth, Monal Gajjar and Muniath Khan. Coming to the present, team Muniath has lost all its contestants during previous dance battles and now only 5 judges will be competing with their respective team. It is to be noted that two members of Team Yashwanth- Sanket and Vasi Tony will have a face-off with one another and the other finalists during the finale of the show.

Get ready for a spectacular finale of #Dancee+... Many surprises awaiting!#DanceePlus Sat at 9 PM and Sun at 6 PM on #StarMaa#DancePlusFinale pic.twitter.com/OTBDS0a6uh — starmaa (@StarMaa) May 17, 2021

As per the latest promo of the show, the winning team or contestant will be getting Rs 20 lakh as a cash prize.

Finalists

Team Anee- Jiya Thakur

Team Babu Bhaskar- Niveditha

Team Raghu- Darjeeling Devils

Team Yashwanth- Sanket Sahadev

Team Yashwanth- Vasi Tony

Team Monal- Team Velocity.

When and where to watch?

Dancee Plus finale will be telecast on Saturday (May 22) at 9 pm and Sunday (May 23) at 6 pm on Star Maa.

Live Streaming

In case if you miss the massive finale on Star Maa, you can check the latest episodes and also the previous ones on Disney+ Hotstar at anytime from anywhere with just one click.

On a related note, hosted and presented by Ohmkar, the show first premiered on December 27, 2020.