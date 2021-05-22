Dancee Plus Telugu Finale: Winner And Runner-Up Details Of The Show Out?

Telugu mini-screen audiences are eagerly waiting to witness the finale of one of the popular dance shows Dancee Plus. The show which kicked off on Star Maa on December 27, will come to an end after almost 5 months. Dancee Plus finale will be telecast on Saturday (May 22) at 9 pm and Sunday (May 23) at 6 pm on the popular channel.

Well, with buzz about the finale episodes going viral on social media, the latest we hear is about the show's winner. If the ongoing buzz and reports have anything to do with reality, Sanket Sahadev of Team Vishwanath has bagged the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. On the other hand, rumours suggest that Jiya Thakur from team Anee has emerged as the first runner-up of the dance reality show. Well, with the buzz going viral, we will have to wait and watch until the finale episode to witness the winner of the ultimate dance battle.

Let us tell you that 6 contestants (also includes group)- Jiya, Niveditha, Darjeeling Devils, Sanket, Vasi Tony and Team Velocity will be competing in the finale for the coveted trophy. For those uninitiated, initially, 12 contestants were selected for Dancee Plus who were later divided among 6 judges- Anee, Baba Bhaskar, Raghu, Yashwanth, Monal Gajjar and Mumaith Khan.

Talking about the finale event, Jathi Ratnalu actress Faria Abdullah and other Tollywood celebs will be setting the dance floor on fire with their amazing performances. As always, host Ohmkar will be entertaining the audiences with his quips and oratory skills.