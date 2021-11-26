Deepthi Sunaina To Warn Shanmukh Jaswanth In Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Reports

The Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu was quite amusing and shocking at the same time. The family week is currently underway and the previous episode showed Maanas' mother, Sreerama Chandra's sister and Siri's mother entering the house.

Mini-screen audiences witnessed Sreerama and his sister's beautiful bonding, while Maanas' mother stole the limelight with her amazing energy and fun banter with contestants. On the flip side, Siri's mother's lovable nature too garnered hearts, however, one of her shocking statements in the show became a topic of debate on social media. Apparently, she expressed that she was not happy seeing Siri and Shanmukh hugging each other. She said, "You (Siri) are playing well, but I am not liking you and Shanmukh hugging. He is helping you in tasks as a friend, but I am not liking you both getting closer."

Her statement evidently didn't go down well with Siri, who even strongly reacted to it saying that she could have said it personally to her, instead of saying it on his face before all the other contestants. Shanmukh too was seen getting disappointed and sharing that he doesn't deserve to be on the big platform. Well, while the 'hug statement' of Siri's mother gets highly discussed on the internet, reports state that Shanmukh's rumoured girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina might enter the show this week. Reportedly, she will enter the show to support him and hint about the happening of the outside world. Reports also claim that she will warn him of being cautious on television and might even question his growing closeness with Siri.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Siri Hanmanth's Mother Enters The House, Warns Her Against Hugging Shanmukh Jaswanth!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Priyanka Singh And Kajal In Danger Zone, Sunny Takes The Lead

Let us tell you that Siri and Shanmukh's bonding had raised many eyebrows. Though several former contestants claimed that the duo had planned and plotted strategies even before entering the house, the two were seen rubbishing them each time. For the unversed, Shanmukh and Siri have earlier collaborated on multiple projects.