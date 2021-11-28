Dhee 13 Grand Finale Winner: Kavya Takes Home The Trophy Of This Season!

Dhee 13, the popular reality show has finally reached its grand finale. Before the Dhee 13 grand finale episode went on air, the details regarding its winner has been leaked online. It has been confirmed that Kavya has won the Dhee 13 title this year. The new update has left the loyal audience of the show totally excited.

Recently, the makers had revealed the promo of the grand finale episode, featuring popular Telugu star Allu Arjun. It has been confirmed that the Pushpa actor is gracing the grand finale of Dhee 13 as the chief guest. In the leaked video, Kavya is seen being announced as the winner of Dhee 13, and Allu Arjun is seen presenting her with the trophy.

Check out the video here:

Even though the episode is yet to be telecasted, Kavya is also seen sharing the congratulatory messages of her fans and well-wishers on her Instagram post. So, it is now officially confirmed that the young talent has emerged as the title winner of Dhee 13.

Pushpa Trailer Launch: THIS Bollywood Actor Might Grace The Big Event!

Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Dance With Stylish Star Allu Arjun In Sukumar's Next

The popular dance reality show, which has been aired on the renowned Telugu channel ETV, is hosted by Pradeep Machiraju. Initially, Dhee 13 was judged by Sekhar Master, Priyamani, and Poorna. But later, Sekhar Master quit the show, after he joined a popular comedy show named Comedy Stars. Later, popular choreographer Ganesh stepped in as the new judge of Dhee 13.