Director Raghavendra Rao’s Brother Krishna Mohan Rao Is No More

Renowned director Raghavendra Rao's brother Krishna Mohan Rao passed away yesterday in Hyderabad's Filmnagar. Known for bankrolling several Telugu films, Mohan was reportedly suffering from age-related issues for the past few months. He was 81. The producer is survived by his two daughters- Lakshmi and Latha. Notably, Latha is one of Baahubali franchise producers Shobu Yarlagadda's wife.

Well, several celebrities and well-wishers took to their respective social media handles to express condolences to his family. Many also shared posts about Krishna Mohan Rao to remember his role in the Telugu Film Industry. For the unversed, he had backed several films under the banner RK Films Production including Mahesh Babu's 2002 romantic drama Bobby.

Talking about Raghavendra Rao, after presenting Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, the director is presently directing the soap opera Krishna Tulasi for Zee Telugu. The popular show featuring Aishwarya H and Dileep R Shetty in the lead roles started premiering on February 22, 2021. Krishna Tulasi is also streaming on the digital platform ZEE5.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Trailer: Massive Update Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Be Out On March 29

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Star Jayaram To Play A Crucial Role In Mahesh Babu's Next?