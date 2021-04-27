Director Sai Balaji Prasad Passes Away At 57 Due To COVID-19

Popular Tollywood director N Sai Balaji Prasad passed away on April 26, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications. He was 57. He had been admitted to government-run TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) in Gachibowli, Hyderabad and breathed his last yesterday while undergoing treatment. Sai Balaji Prasad is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Sai Balaji had started his career as a screenwriter in the Telugu Film Industry. He penned the screenplay of Chiranjeevi-starrer Bavagaru Bagunnara (1998). Notably, the film was produced by Nagendra Babu under Anjana Productions banner. After gaining experience in filmmaking under Telugu director Ravi Raja Pinisetty, Sai Balaji had directed films like Shivaji and Orey Thammudu.

Apart from movie direction, Sai Balaji had also directed TV shows like Siri, Aparanji and Halahalam. His last film Jai Sriram was with late actor Uday Kiran. Sai Balaji's demise is indeed a big loss for Tollywood, as several celebs mourned his death.

On a related note, yesterday, popular Kannada producer and actress Malashree's husband Ramu died due to COVID-19 in Bangalore. He had suffered breathing issues. Apart from them, there are several people from the entertainment industry who succumbed to Coronavirus.

May Sai Balaji's soul rest in peace!