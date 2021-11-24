Drushyam 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Drushyam 2 has turned out to be a hit. The film, which released on November 25, has been receiving good reviews from critics and audiences alike. Netizens have been heaping praises on the film's storyline, narration and even acting chops of the actors.

The twists and turns of Drushyam 2 have also become the talk of the town for all obvious reasons. The film indeed is a complete package for aficionados of thrillers. Starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead, the film is a sequel to Jeethu Joseph's family thriller Drushyam (2014).

Within hours of its release, the thriller leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz that too in high definition quality, which might now hinder the film's viewership on the streaming platform. Well, this is not the first time when a film released directly on an OTT platform has leaked online. Earlier, films like Jai Bhim (Telugu version), Tuck Jagadish, Maestro and Narappa also fell prey to piracy.

The Venkatesh-starrer is also the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Drishyam 2 that starred Mohanlal in the lead role. In the film, the Telugu superstar plays the role of a school dropout who is a movie aficionado and a protective father to his two young daughters. Starring Meena Sagar, Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, Nadhiya, Naresh, Poorna, Satyam Rajesh, Tanikella Bharani, Chaitanya Krishna and Chammak Chandra, the film is produced by D Suresh Babu, Antony Perumbavoor and Rajkumar Sethupathi. Notably, Antony has also backed the Malayalam version of Drushyam 2 under Aashirvad Cinemas.

On a related note, Venkatesh will next be seen in F3: Fun and Frustration directed by Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi. The comedy entertainer also starring Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhati and Mehreen Pirzada is the sequel to Venky's 2019 film F2.