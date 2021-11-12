Drushyam 2 Release: Venkatesh Daggubati’s Family Thriller To Hit Amazon Prime Video On November 25!

Prime
Video
today
announced
the
global
premiere
of
the
Venkatesh
Daggubati
starrer
Telugu
thriller
Drushyam
2
on
November
25,
2021.
Directed
by
Jeethu
Joseph
and
produced
by
D.
Suresh
Babu,
Rajkumar
Sethupathy
and
Antony
Perumbavoor
of
Suresh
Productions,
Rajkumar
Theatres
and
Max
Movies,
the
film
is
a
sequel
to
the
much-loved
Telugu
superhit
Drushyam.
Alongside
Venkatesh
Daggubati,
the
film
features
an
ensemble
cast
of
talented
actors
such
as
Meena,
Kruthika,
Esther
Anil
along
with
Sampath
Raj
and
Poorna.
Set
six
years
since
the
events
of
Drushyam,
the
film
delves
deep
into
the
life
of
Rambabu,
a
changed
man
now.
However,
a
criminal
investigation
ensues
threatening
the
wellbeing
of
his
family.
As
tables
turn,
it's
upon
Rambabu
to
give
it
his
all
and
protect
his
close
ones
yet
again
in
this
gripping
tale
of
deceit,
lies
and
mystery.
The
riveting
crime
drama
is
all
set
to
keep
you
on
the
edge
of
your
seats
with
every
twist
that
comes
your
way.