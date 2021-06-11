Dubbing Artist-Writer Ghantasala Ratnakumar Passes Away In Chennai

Dubbing artist and writer Ghantasala Ratnakumar passed away yesterday (June 10) at a private hospital in Chennai. Reportedly, he breathed his last following a cardiac arrest. As per reports, he was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 but later tested negative for the same.

Son of late legendary singer-music composer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, Ratnakumar had dubbed for as many as 1000 movies in languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. In his 35-year-long career, he had lent his voice to several actors.

Major: Overseas Rights Of Adivi Sesh-Mahesh Babu's Film Sold For A Whopping Amount?

RRR Release Date Might Get Postponed For The Fourth Time; Rajamouli's Decision To Irk Distributors?

Notably, he also worked as a dialogue writer for various Tamil films which were later dubbed in Telugu like Thala Ajith's Aata Arambham (Arrambam) and Veerudokkade (Veeram). Winning several accolades and honour for his work, the dubbing artist was also a part of several documentaries, daily soaps and cartoons.