Eid 2021: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR And Other Tollywood Celebs Extend Greetings

The festival of love and brotherhood is here. People across the world are celebrating Eid today (May 14, 2021). Coming to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the festival is going to be a subdued affair this time, especially owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown implemented there.

Also, religious leaders and government representatives have requested people to hold Ramzan prayers (Namaz-e-Eid) at their respective homes as a measure to curb huge gatherings amid the surge in cases of the deadly virus. On the other hand, it has been decided to allow 4 members to offer prayer under the supervision of the Imam at each mosque while strictly following all guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing.

Also Read: Eid Mubarak: Nayattu To Karnan, 5 South Films To Binge Watch On This Festive Occasion!

Well, as people across the world celebrate the festival by ending the month-long Ramadan, Tollywood celebs including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej Konidela have taken to their social media handles to wish their fans on the festive occasion.

Also Read: Eid 2021: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan And Others Wish Fans

Wishing peace and happiness to his fans, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you all a very Happy Eid.. May the spirit of Eid bring peace, joy, and happiness in these trying times. #EidMubarak."

Wishing you all a very Happy Eid.. May the spirit of Eid bring peace, joy, and happiness in these trying times. 🙏 #EidMubarak🌙 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 14, 2021

Praying for the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, senior actor and Tollywood's Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "#EidMubarak to ALL! More than ever, in these challenging times, May the Almighty grant good health, joy and peace to all and take away all the suffering of the humanity across the world!! #EidUlFitr."

#EidMubarak to ALL! More than ever, in these challenging times, May the Almighty grant good health, joy and peace to all and take away all the suffering of the humanity across the world!! #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/xeb6YB1D6x — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 14, 2021

Jr NTR, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, thanked fans for the prayers as he wished them on the festival. He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a happy Eid. Thank you one and all for your warm wishes and prayers. I am getting better and hope to test negative soon. Stay safe and take care."

Wishing everyone a happy Eid. Thank you one and all for your warm wishes and prayers. I am getting better and hope to test negative soon. Stay safe and take care. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 14, 2021

Tollywood's Stylish Star Allu Arjun who recently tested negative for COVID-19 took to his Twitter handle to wish fans on the special day. He tweeted, "EID Mubarak to each and everyone of you."

EID Mubarak to each and everyone of you . pic.twitter.com/pjMkJ9vBoH — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 14, 2021

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Eid and requesting them to stay safe during the pandemic, young actor Varun Tej Konidela tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! May the guidance and blessings of God be with you and your family. Stay Safe everyone."