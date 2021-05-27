Ek Mini Katha Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
Ek Mini Katha starring Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar in the lead roles, has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. The comedy entertainer that released today (May 27) on Amazon Prime Video has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites.
Written and directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and Karthik Rapolu respectively, the film has been receiving a favourable response from the audience.
Response From Audience
The bold concept, brilliantly crafted storyline, satirical dialogues, songs, mind-blowing performances and comic timings of the actors including Santosh, Kavya, Shraddha Das, Brahmaji, Sudharshan are a few highlights of the film. Santosh has indeed impressed the audience with his high voltage performance as a civil engineer who is frustrated inside owing to his personal condition. Ek Mini Katha's fresh and unusual story has also become the talk on social media.
Support From Superstars!
Interestingly, the film recently grabbed major attention after Prabhas and Ram Charan expressed support for the team while wishing them ahead of its release. The Rebel Star had tweeted, "Varsham is one of the biggest blockbusters in my career! Thanks to Shoban Garu for giving me such a memorable film. Now his son, Santhosh's #EkMiniKatha is releasing on Amazon Prime on 27th. Best wishes to my friends UV Creations, and the entire team for this one. For the unversed, Santosh is late director Shoban's son who had helmed Prabhas' Varsham (2004) and Mahesh Babu's Bobby (2002)
On the other hand, Ram Charan took to his social media and wrote, "Looks like a unique and genuine attempt. My best wishes to the team! Watch #EkMiniKatha on Amazon Prime from May 27."
Technical Team Of Ek Mini Katha
The Santosh-starrer's technical team consists of music composer Praveen Lakkaraju, cinematographer Gokul Bharathi and editor Satya G. Notably, the promising trailer of Ek Mini Katha was released on May 21.