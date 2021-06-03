Ek Mini Katha: Karthik Rapolu Shares Takeaway From The Santosh Shoban Starrer

When films are made about taboo topics, filmmakers usually take the comical route as they feel it is easier to convince the audience that way, without making them uncomfortable. Ek Mini Katha is one such film that revolves around a man, and the issues he faces due to societal pressures and conformations.

Speaking about the message that the film tries to give, Director Karthik shares, "The guys facing this problem will connect to the movie and I can't say that they will find a perfect solution for their problem in this movie but everyone will surely learn how to deal with problems."

Ek Mini Katha Review: This Santosh Shoban Starrer Is A Laughter Riot You Wouldn't Want To Miss!

Prabhas Wishes Ek Mini Katha Team Ahead Of The Film's Release; Reminisces About His Blockbuster Hit Varsham

He further adds, "Things like confidence, courage and will help you fight a problem and that is what the message that we are trying to give through this movie."

Ek Mini Katha stars Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, Shraddha Das, Brahmaji, Saptagiri, Sudarshan, Posani Krishna Murali and Harsha Vardhan. The film revolves around the dilemma and the struggles faced by the protagonist, Santosh Shoban, whose life is engulfed by a psychological problem, which is often not discussed. Produced by UV Concepts, the film released on Amazon Prime Video on May 27