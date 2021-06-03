Ek Mini Katha: Karthik Rapolu Shares Takeaway From The Santosh Shoban Starrer

When
films
are
made
about
taboo
topics,
filmmakers
usually
take
the
comical
route
as
they
feel
it
is
easier
to
convince
the
audience
that
way,
without
making
them
uncomfortable.
Ek
Mini
Katha
is
one
such
film
that
revolves
around
a
man,
and
the
issues
he
faces
due
to
societal
pressures
and
conformations.
Speaking
about
the
message
that
the
film
tries
to
give,
Director
Karthik
shares,
"The
guys
facing
this
problem
will
connect
to
the
movie
and
I
can't
say
that
they
will
find
a
perfect
solution
for
their
problem
in
this
movie
but
everyone
will
surely
learn
how
to
deal
with
problems."
He
further
adds,
"Things
like
confidence,
courage
and
will
help
you
fight
a
problem
and
that
is
what
the
message
that
we
are
trying
to
give
through
this
movie."
Ek
Mini
Katha
stars
Santosh
Shoban,
Kavya
Thapar,
Shraddha
Das,
Brahmaji,
Saptagiri,
Sudarshan,
Posani
Krishna
Murali
and
Harsha
Vardhan.
The
film
revolves
around
the
dilemma
and
the
struggles
faced
by
the
protagonist,
Santosh
Shoban,
whose
life
is
engulfed
by
a
psychological
problem,
which
is
often
not
discussed.
Produced
by
UV
Concepts,
the
film
released
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
May
27