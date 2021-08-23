Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu Expected TRP Rating: Jr NTR’s Show To Secure Top Position?

Jr NTR is back with a bang. The Tollywood superstar has finally returned to the television screens with his latest game reality show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu, the Telugu adaptation of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The curtain raiser took place on Sunday, August 22 and his RRR co-star Ram Charan graced the show as the first guest. As expected, the premiere turned out to be a grand affair and fans couldn't stop gushing over the duo's camaraderie.

Well, Charan has so far won Rs 80,000 sitting on the hot seat. The second part of the premiere will be telecasted today (Monday, August 23). All eyes will be glued to the TV screen when the new episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu premieres. If reports are to be believed, the Mega Power Star will be asked a total of 12 questions and finally, he will be taking home a hefty sum of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Amid all the hustle-bustle, what has caught the attention of netizens is a rumour about the show's expected TRP (Television Rating Point). The latest grapevine suggests that the show might secure the top position beating the previous records of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu (all previous seasons) hosted by superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. Rumouredly, the show is expected to acquire a smashing TRP of 20. Let us tell you that Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna's show had garnered a TRP of 3.6 and 12.0 respectively. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna achieved a TRP of 18.5, which is said to be the current highest on the list. Well, with a lot being speculated about Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu's TRP, we will have to wait and watch to see if the show really rules the roost.

On a related note, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu will air four times a week from Monday to Thursday at 8.30 pm on Gemini TV. Backed by Studio Next, the show is returning with its brand new season after almost 4 years.