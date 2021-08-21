Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu: How Much Money Will Ram Charan Win Today?

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is undeniably the hottest topic on social media. With just hours to go for the curtain-raiser, a lot is being speculated about the show hosted by Jr NTR. It is no secret that Ram Charan is attending the show as the first guest.

The promo featuring Tarak and the Mega Power Star had already made a huge buzz on the internet. Well, as fans await the highly anticipated game reality show, what has caught the attention of many are rumours about Ram Charan's winning amount. Reportedly, the RRR star will be asked 12 questions and finally, he will be taking home a whopping amount of Rs 12.5 lakh. Though there is no confirmation, reports also suggest that Ram Charan will be seeking help from director SS Rajamouli to answer one of the questions. Well, with several speculations doing the rounds on social media, only the show's curtain-raiser will reveal how much the actor has won from the show.

On a related note, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will air four times a week from Monday to Thursday at 8.30 pm on Gemini TV. Backed by Studio Next, the show is returning with its brand new season after almost 4 years.

Notably, actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Chiranjeevi had hosted (individually) the previous seasons of the game reality show. Interestingly, Jr NTR will be returning to mini-screens after almost 5 years of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is the Telugu version of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. If reports are to be believed, Jr NTR is being paid a whopping remuneration of Rs 10 crore. Reportedly, he will be hosting a minimum of 50 and a maximum of 60 episodes of the show.