Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu: Jr NTR-Mahesh Babu’s Episode To Premiere On THIS Occasion!

It's indeed going to be a starry affair! After Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva, Mahesh Babu will be the next chief guest on Jr NTR's infotainment show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. A leaked picture featuring the two actors has already gone viral on social media with fans celebrating their massive collaboration. In the viral snap, Jr NTR can be seen cheering the superstar so as to welcome him onto the stage.

According to reports, Mahesh will appear for a special episode of EMK which will premiere on the occasion of Dussehra 2021. Reportedly, he has already shot for the episode and the teaser of the same will be out in the days to come. It is said that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience, and the special episode with Mahesh Babu will be a gala affair for fans.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Process: Here's How You Can Vote For Sreeram, Priya, Lahari And Others!

Adivi Sesh Hospitalised Due To Dengue; Fans Pray For Major Actor's Speedy Recovery

With the episode, the makers are also expecting massive TRP (Television Rating Point) considering the actor's fan base and his rare appearance on television. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu will also be promoting his forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is all set to release on January 13. Though it is not confirmed, reports are rife that the film's director Parasuram might also appear in the special episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

Backed by Studio Next, the show returned with its brand new season after almost 4 years. The game show's previous seasons aired with a different title. It was called Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu and was hosted by actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. EMK marks Jr NTR's comeback on mini-screens after 5 years. He previously hosted Bigg Boss Telugu's maiden season.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, his Sarkaru Vaari Paata features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. SVP is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.