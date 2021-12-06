Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Mahesh Babu Full Episode Leaked Online For Free Download

The most awaited episode of Evaru Meelo Koteewarulu featuring Mahesh Babu was telecasted on Sunday, December 5. The episode, as expected garnered hearts, and fans of the two stalwarts couldn't stop gushing over their spesh bonding. The duo's fun banter and Mahesh's spontaneity were the highlights of the special episode.

Well, within hours of its premiere, the episode leaked on infamous websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz that too in high definition quality. Notably, the episode has leaked at a time when the show is already available for free on Sun NXT.

Coming back to the show, the superstar expressed that he was happy to be a part of EMK as he was more comfortable with Jr NTR. He shared, "I have never been a part of a game reality show. But, since it is you, like I said, just for you because I am very very comfortable with you off-set as well. And it is really nice being here and looking forward. This is one of my favourite shows. I grew up watching this. It's an iconic show and I am really proud that you are hosting this show. Really really proud."

Jr NTR also reminisced that the last time he shared a stage with Mahesh was for the latter's Bharat Ane Nenu's pre-release event, which had made headlines for all obvious reasons.

According to reports, Mahesh won a whopping Rs 25 lakh with his stint in Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, which he donated towards his charitable trust. Notably, he used the phone a friend (via video call) lifeline to call director Koratala Siva.

With Mahesh Babu's episode, the latest season of EMK has come to an end. Apart from the superstar, Tollywood celebs like Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Devi Sri Prasad, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva had appeared in the infotainment show.