Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu: Mahesh Babu Episode To Telecast Soon, Confirm Makers!

The wait is over! The makers of Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu have finally confirmed that the special episode of the infotainment show featuring Mahesh Babu will be telecast very soon.

The team took to their official Twitter handle to share the news, as they wrote, "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu | Gemini TV. Get ready to watch the episode of the decade soon on Gemini TV."

Along with the tweet, the makers uploaded a special poster featuring the two handsome actors who can be seen sharing the big stage. Though the telecast date is yet to be revealed by the showrunners, fans are totally enthralled with the latest update and are now eagerly waiting for the big announcement. Reportedly, along with the date, a short teaser of the episode will also be dropped by the makers through their official social media handles.

Let us tell you that the actor had shot for the episode much before Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose episode was aired on October 14 on Gemini TV.

While the excitement about Mahesh's episode is at its peak, reports suggest that the actor will also be promoting his forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in EMK. On the flip side, a lot is being speculated about his winning amount too. Reportedly, the Maharshi actor will be asked 13 questions and finally, he will be taking home a whopping case prize of Rs 25 lakh. He will be donating the winning amount towards his charitable trust.

On the professional front, Mahesh will next be seen in Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Keerthy Suresh. He also has #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas and a yet-to-be-titled project with SS Rajamouli. The Superstar is also backing Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar-starrer Major, a biographical action film based on the life of 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.