Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’s New Promo Out, Jr NTR’s Show To Commence From August!

The highly awaited promo of Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu has been released today (August 7). Featuring the handsome actor, the latest promo, which is a shade less than 2 minutes highlights the role of women in shaping society and the country's future. Along with the footage, the makers shared that the show will commence in August. The exact date is yet to be announced.

Well, if the latest reports are anything to go by, the game reality show will go on air from August 15 on the occasion of Indian Independence Day. It is said that Tarak's RRR co-star Ram Charan and director of the period drama SS Rajamouli will be appearing as special guests for the grand premiere of the show.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu | Gemini TV

Money tho pata manusulu kuda geluchukovachu, Randi geluddam Evaru meelo koteeswarulu ee August lo ne mee Gemini TV lo#EMKbyNTRonGeminiTV #EvaruMeeloKoteeswaruluOnGeminiTV #EvaruMeeloKoteeswarulu @tarak9999.https://t.co/2jmbYpMDFN — Gemini TV (@GeminiTV) August 7, 2021

The film is a fictional tale of two legendary freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem (played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively), and therefore one cannot rule of the chances of his show's premiere on the special day that has a strong connection with his next.

Well, Jr NTR is returning to mini-screens after almost 5 years. He previously hosted Bigg Boss Telugu (first season) which was an instant hit among the audience. On the other hand, actors Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi have hosted the previous seasons of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The fifth season will be aired on Gemini TV.

As per reports, Jr NTR has received a whopping Rs 10 crore and as per the agreement signed, he will be hosting a minimum of 50 and a maximum of 60 episodes of the show. For the uninitiated, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is the Telugu version of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati.