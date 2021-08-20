Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Starting Date, Timings On Gemini TV, Live Streaming On Sun NXT

The highly anticipated game reality show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is all set to premiere on Gemini TV. Jr NTR will return to the mini-screens after almost 5 years of Bigg Boss Telugu. For the uninitiated, the superstar had hosted the first ever season of BB Telugu.

Well, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarlu will go on air on August 22. The Sunday episode will mark the show's curtain-raiser which will be graced by Tarak's RRR co-star Ram Charan. With the inclusion of the two superstars on the grand premiere, EMK will be able to garner more attention from the mini-screen audiences and even spiking TRPs (Television Rating Points). The show will air four times a week from Monday to Thursday at 8.30 pm. In case you miss any episode of the show, you can stream it online via the Sun NXT app, where you can find all the latest and previous episodes of the current season.

Interestingly, the first three seasons of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu were hosted by Nagarjuna, while the fourth season saw Megastar Chiranjeevi hosting the show. Backed by Studio Next, the show is returning with its brand new season after almost 4 years. On a related note, if reports are to be believed, Jr NTR is being paid a whopping remuneration of Rs 10 crore and as per the deal signed, he will be hosting a minimum of 50 and a maximum of 60 episodes of the show.

Let us tell you that the show will have a neck and neck constest with other upcoming reality shows including Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and Tamannaah Bhatia's MasterChef Telugu.

With respect to his upcoming projects, Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli RRR and Koratala Siva #NTR30.