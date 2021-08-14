Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu To Go On Air From August 22! Confirms Jr NTR

The wait is finally over as Jr NTR is all set to host the new season of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. In a recently released promo, the makers announced that the highly anticipated game show will start airing on August 22. The Sunday episode will mark the curtain raiser of the Jr NTR show. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will air four times a week from Monday to Thursday at 8.30 pm on Gemini TV. In the 25-second video uploaded, Tarak can be seen sharing the premiere date and timing of the show's fifth season.

Though there were rumours about the popular game show going on air from August 15 on the occasion of Indian Independence Day, the latest promo has indeed quashed the buzz.

Let us tell you that actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Chiranjeevi had hosted (individually) the previous seasons of the game reality show. Interestingly, Jr NTR will be returning to mini-screens after almost 5 years of Bigg Boss Telugu. For the unversed, the superstar has hosted the first-ever season of BB Telugu. His oratory skill was highly appreciated by the mini-screen audiences then and his show even turned out to be the most loved season of all time.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is the Telugu version of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. On a related note, Jr NTR is being paid a whopping remuneration of Rs 10 crore and as per the deal signed, he will be hosting a minimum of 50 and a maximum of 60 episodes of the show.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR also featuring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. He is also a part of Koratala Siva's #NTR30.