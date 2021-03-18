Exclusive Interview: Mahima Makwana On Mosagallu, Co-Stars Kajal Aggarwal & Vishnu Manchu, Television And More

How did you come on board for Mosagallu?

I was approached for this character while I was doing a web show. I then heard the narration, found the character intriguing and signed up for the film. Apart from the brilliant makers and storyline, the character sketch was a major driving factor for me to take up this project.

Tell us about your character in the film?

I play Soha, who is shown to be confident, smart and aware. The character has a prominent essence in the film. It is different from the characters I have portrayed before.

How was your experience sharing screen space with Kajal Aggarwal, Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty?

The ambience on set was warm, welcoming and professional. All the actors I have worked with, have a legacy in their own careers. I am humbled to perform with them. Working with senior actors enriches you on a lot many levels and as a result, the growth process speeds up naturally.

Was it difficult for you to deliver dialogues in Telugu since you are a non-Telugu speaking actor? What were the challenges you faced while shooting for Mosagallu?

While shooting for Venkatapuram, I worked on the language I had to speak in the film. I don't believe in cheating, dubbing or faking the lines on camera. As an actor, it is my job to get hold of the language I am speaking in, one cannot not know what he or she is speaking and blabber just for the sake of it. Every word has a meaning, every pause counts, so harder the language, harder you work. No shortcuts.

Since you have worked in Telugu and Hindi Entertainment industry, what differences did you find?

I had always worked in the Hindi entertainment industry and hence shifting to the Telugu industry was a cultural shock for me. The working style, language barrier, ethics, food habits and even the most basic things are entirely different from what I had experienced. Irrespective of the industry, I thrive to mould myself as per the atmosphere and deal accordingly.

You started your career as a child artist and explored yourself on every platform. If given a choice to choose between TV, Films and Web Series, what would you choose and why?

There is a unique flavour in all platforms. I have been a part of all three platforms but I would also want to explore live performance on stage. I have always felt an inclination towards theatre. My job is to perform with all honesty as an artist on any platform. I feel that if I am telling a good story or message through my character, I am fine with acting on any of these platforms.

Which industry is tough to work in – TV or Film?

There are major differences in both the mediums, and if we start counting, it might take hours to point them down. I can sum it up by saying that TV taught me to work the hardest even when the circumstances are extraordinarily difficult. It validates the popular quote "The show must go on". Films, on the other hand, are a dream for every artist, there is creative satisfaction, an opportunity to portray your art and skills closest to its best form. I think both have their own challenges and benefits.

Nowadays, we have seen various TV actresses featuring in South Indian films. Do you think TV stars are not getting enough opportunities in Hindi cinema?

There is no specific formula or rule in the creative field globally. The best thing about art and filmmaking is that there is no boundary, so rather than calculating or formulating, one should focus on manifesting and implicating.

Lastly, tell us about your upcoming projects

I have some interesting projects in the pipeline, but I would like to refrain from divulging into details at the moment. One thing I can surely mention is that my characters ahead would work on striking a chord with the audience.