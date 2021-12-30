Exclusive! Major Actor Adivi Sesh: I Can’t Ever Be Major Sandeep, The Best Thing I Can Do Is Honour His Memory

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh is gearing up for the release of his highly talked about film Major. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and written by the leading man himself, the biographical action drama is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The actor known for his acting stints in films like Evaru, Baahubali: The Beginning, Karma and Dongata, will be seen playing the titular role in the film

After multiple postponements, the makers have finally decided to release the film on February 11 next year and fans of the handsome hunk have already pinned high hopes on his upcoming drama. Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan will be seen displaying his never-seen-before avatar on the big screen and bringing to life the spirit of the real-life hero.

Ahead of the film's release, Filmibeat caught up with Adivi Sesh for an exclusive interview where he opened up about stepping into the shoes of the NSG commando. Sharing that it was extraordinarily tough to convince Sandeep's parents at the beginning, the actor said, "It was such an immense task. The audience has their own perception of him. Saathi Saath ek Army officer, that bracket itself uske baare mein ek perception hota hai audience mein (The audiences have a perception of their own especially when it comes to an Army officer) and to try and actually do both of these things is a very immense task. We worked really hard at it last two years to finally be able to finish this film with his parents' blessings. It means a lot."

Elaborating about his closeness with Sandeep's parents K Unnikrishnan and Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan, Sesh stressed that he can never replace their son and the best thing he can do is to be one more son to them. He added, "I am not and I can't ever be Major Sandeep. The best thing I can do is to be one more son to them. The best thing I can do is honour his memory. I shouldn't try to take his place. Those are two very different things. For the third party, it is easy to confuse the two."

Major shot in Hindi and Telugu is also dubbed in Malayalam, which is Sandeep's mother tongue.