Exclusive! Singer Ranina Reddy On Spreading Positivity, Her Upcoming Trilingual Sufi Song and Much More!

Ranina Reddy needs no introduction. The singer best known for her popular Tamil and Telugu tracks including 'Mind Block' (Sarileru Neekevvaru), 'Rama Rama' (Srimanthudu), 'Patikella Chinnadi' (Balupu), 'Banthi Poola Janaki' (Baadshah), 'Adara Adara Adaragottu' (Dookudu), seems to have the Midas touch when it comes to hits. Her positive aura, passionate nature and dedication always come through and that indeed shows up in every song she touches, eventually making the music enthusiasts groove.

From her collaborations with top music composers like AR Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, Devi Sri Prasad, S Thaman, to her inspiring journey to success, the beautiful singer has only made zillions of her fans across the globe prouder and happier. Currently, she is prepping for her forthcoming Sufi song which is releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Talking about the highly anticipated project, which she zealously calls one of her babies, during her tête-à-tête with Filmibeat, Ranina also shares her take on positivity, experiences working with top south music composers, etc. Basically, everything under the sun about music that relates to the diva.

Excerpts

Your posts on social media exude absolute positivity and optimism. What's your mantra of dealing with pressure when it comes to your profession?

I strongly believe in universal energy. And the universe is 'Us', the creation. The existence of both positive and negative energy is always there. But, making a conscious effort to keep your mind positive, will help you receive only good energy. Not just for yourself but, for the others around you, as well. Nobody is born good or bad, you see. The situations make us so.

A constant reminder of being positive will lessen the risk of taking the wrong routes. Hence, I try to spread the positive energy and of course, the optimism is what has got me to where I am today. It helps me fight and stand strong and deal with all sorts of pressure. Hope and faith has never let me down.

We heard you are prepping for your upcoming trilingual Sufi song. Can you tell us more about it?

Oh yes. One of my babies. Ha ha. This song I composed when I was 16. I have always wondered for answers about some of 'Us', (and that majority is a lot) the very basic nature of a human which can lead to bigger problems. Like, mere jealousy, insecurity, being selfish, lies, and being fake and few other silly things. (Yes, I find it silly) This is what my Sufi is all about. Why can't we all live happily ever after? Like, being happy for others, hand in hand can make a better neighborhood, a better neighborhood will create a better society, a better society will make a better city to a better state to a better country, and finally we will have a beautiful world.. as I said, I'm hopeful and faithful. I'm sure it's gonna happen. When 'I' becomes 'We'.

As a singer you are best known for peppy and foot-tapping tracks like Banthi Poola (Baadshah), Mind Block (Sarileru Neekevvaru), Ammadu Lets Do Kammudu (Khaidi No. 150), and many others. What kind of music do you enjoy the most as a listener?

I'm just lucky. It's mere luck. All thanks to my universe. I will forever be grateful and yet stay grounded for whatever I have received so far. I like any kinda music that makes my heart groove. No particular genre.

Having already collaborated with eminent music composers like AR Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and others, can you share any memorable experience of working with them?

Rahman sir wasn't present during my recording. So, I'm yet to explore the vibes there, if I get lucky again. Harris sir has always been a magical experience. Especially the scoring times, the re-recordings. Spontaneous creation and jamming are when you strike the right chord, like my 'Orang', 'Engeyum Kadhal' and many other collabs with him. It's from within. DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) Ji is always fun to work with. There is no serious time there. We dance. Enjoy the work thoroughly. That's how the magical 'Ammudu' and 'Mind Block' happened.

Which music composer would you love to work with in the future?

Not Just one, but, I want to collab with many composers all over the world. Music is infinite.

You are already a music sensation in Tollywood and Kollywood. When can we expect you to sing in other languages?

I'm humbled. Thank you. I'm learning a few languages; Shreya and Sowmya Raoh are my inspiration. Want to explore many. And I think my Sufi song will be the one to start with.

We are sure fans are eagerly waiting for your next song. Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

Due to the pandemic, there was hardly any work around. But, I could manage to record a Tamil title song for music composer Satya for director Sundar C's movie called Aranmanai part 3. I'm looking forward to it. And of course, my Sufi and few others I'm working on, shall let you know soon. My abundance of love n positive energy to all.