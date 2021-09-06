Exclusive! Vishwak Sen On Paagal, Next Directorial Venture & Upcoming Releases; Says ‘I'll Follow My Heart'

Tollywood's handsome hunk Vishwak Sen is basking in the success of his latest outing Paagal. Post hitting the big screens on August 14, the romantic drama recently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Ever since its release, the film written and helmed by Naresh Kuppili, has been getting rave response from the audiences with many appreciating Sen's distinct characterization.

The 26-year-old star is no doubt proving his mettle as an actor by experimenting with unique roles. His shift from a rough and tough character in HIT: The First Case to a boy-next-door in Paagal looks really smooth, non-repetitive and impressive at the same time. The young actor sure knows to adapt himself to every other character of his choice that makes the audience yearn for more projects from him that are unique and also entertaining.

In an exclusive tête-à-tête with Filmibeat, Vishwak shares his thoughts about Paagal, his second directorial venture, upcoming releases and much more.

Excerpts

Paagal is the first film that you shot during the pandemic. Tell us how different was it from the pre-pandemic times.

Breaks are very unusual. Before the pandemic, we used to end shoots instantly. Earlier, the struggle was to become a good actor, later the struggle was to make good films and make them a hit, then the struggle was to release the film, and now after the release, the struggle is to get people to the theatres. It's not even ending!

The comic sequences of the film are too good, especially the Mani Ratnam reference. How fun was it to shoot those sequences.

Basically, people weren't expecting me to play such a fun role because they have only seen me as an angry young man. But, I didn't want to stereotype. I always wish to surprise the audience. Coming to Paagal, the other characters might seem like they are objectifying or making jokes about others, but when I heard the script, I realized that the character Prem is very transparent and genuine. He only has unconditional love towards all the girls. In every breakup, you can see the establishment of his character. So these were like pointers and I felt I should be the first one to show those on the big screen.

Even the love track with MLA (Murali Sharma), I felt I should show that too on the screen. The story wasn't written for fun's sake. We didn't give it any treatment of masala comedy. The comedy came out of situations.

Paagal is a quirky love story that only happens once in a blue moon. What was your reaction post the story narration and how long did it take for you to finally sign on the dotted line?

I heard the story in like 1 hour 45 minutes and I agreed at once. I take instant decisions most of the time. If I say I need more time, it simply means that it is no from my side.

Paagal marks Naresh Kuppili's directorial debut. Tell us your experience of working with him.

Basically, Naresh speaks very swiftly. His language and dialect are very different from mine. When I accepted the project, my friends met him and they were like 'how is he talking at a high speed, how will you understand?' When I had to act, I chose a slower version of his dialect and speed.

He has a unique way of writing. He was an assistant director for a couple of films. Naresh had this story with him for more than 4 years. Usually, people shelve projects as they find new lines or ideas after months of writing. But when a writer is holding on to a story for almost four years, that simply means that he has worked on all the minute details again and again. I think those are the details he has given to the script that came out really well.

Your choices of roles have been quite daring and experimental. Did you always have a plan in mind about the roles you want to play?

I have always wanted a separate space since the day my first film was released. I decided that for some time I am not going to be a commercial actor. I am not going to think about anything whether the film has a high budget or low budget or if I am getting less or more remuneration. I started off when I was 23 right now I am 26. So I thought until I am 28 or 30, I will just follow my heart, I will do whatever film I want to watch as an audience. So whatever the films I am doing presently are of my taste. People who are encouraging me, who are liking my films, they and I have a similar taste. People who watch my kind of films are my audience.

Your previous outing was Hit: The First Case and it received immense response especially for your rough and tough characterization and portrayal. And now with Paagal, you have proved that comedy is also a cakewalk for you. Which genre do you enjoy doing and why?

I can never categorize myself into one kind of genre. I always like to explore. For the next, I am playing a geek who can't talk loudly. So I can't play the same character twice. I don't feel excited to go and shoot in the morning if I repeat my character. It needs to be challenging and should also scare me. During the script reading, if the character scares me, then that is when I choose it because it challenges me. When HIT was narrated, it was about an officer getting panic attacks during duty and it needed to be properly conveyed by the actor. That was very challenging for me. I think that's when you are an actor when you are able to convince the audience with ur role. So, only when it's challenging I say yes to a film.

Your next directorial venture is already making a huge buzz. Have you started prepping for it?

Currently, I am writing something, but it will take some time. I need to first finish my commitment as an actor. So by mid-2022, I may start shooting for it.

When can we see you helming actors like Pawan Kalyan or Mahesh Babu?

I directing them? Maybe when they accept my story. (laughs)

You are a part of Gaami and Oh My Kadavule remake. Are you excited about the projects?

I will be soon announcing my next release. By this year-end, I am going to release one more film. So I am excited. Whatever I do I try my best to come to the theatres and then to OTTs. I am excited. In the whole world, only Telugu audiences are coming to watch films, and it is the same industry where I work, so I should be the one to be in the theatres and that thought is really exciting.