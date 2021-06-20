Father's Day 2021: Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, And Others Wish Their Dads!

The world is celebrating Father's Day 2021, today. The real-life superheroes, the fathers, are celebrated on this special occasion for their unconditional love and guidance. The renowned celebs of South Indian cinema, including Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, and others wished their dads on this Father's Day with special social media posts.

Read how the South Indian celebs wish their fathers, here...

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely throwback picture with his dad Allu Aravind. "Happy Fathers Day to each and every father in the world," Allu Arjun captioned his post.

Mohanlal

The superstar of Malayalam cinema took to his official handles and shared a throwback picture with his father, late Viswanathan Nair. "Happy Father's Day," wrote Mohanlal.

Mahesh Babu

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor shared a lovely throwback picture with his father, the veteran actor Krishna Ghattamaneni, and wrote: "My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration.. you're all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father's Day Nanna ❤️."