Father's Day 2021: Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Wish Their Dads!

The world is celebrating Father's Day 2021, today. The real-life superheroes, the fathers, are celebrated on this special occasion for their unconditional love and guidance. The renowned celebs of South Indian cinema, including Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, and others wished their dads on this Father's Day with special social media posts.

Read how the South Indian celebs wish their fathers, here...

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely throwback picture with his dad Allu Aravind. "Happy Fathers Day to each and every father in the world," Allu Arjun captioned his post.

Mohanlal

The superstar of Malayalam cinema took to his official handles and shared a throwback picture with his father, late Viswanathan Nair. "Happy Father's Day," wrote Mohanlal.

Mahesh Babu

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor shared a lovely throwback picture with his father, the veteran actor Krishna Ghattamaneni, and wrote: "My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration.. you're all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father's Day Nanna ❤️."

Ram Charan

The RRR actor shared a recent still with his dear father, the megastar Chiranjeevi and wrote: "Time with u is time treasured forever !! Happy Father's Day!!! ❤️"



Dulquer Salmaan

The charming actor took to his official Instagram page and shared an adorable picture of his father Mammootty with daughter Maryam, to wish him a Happy Father's Day.

Mammootty

The megastar of Malayalam cinema took to his official Facebook handle and wish all dads out there, a happy Father's Day.

Shruti Haasan

The Vakeel Saab actress shared a lovely selfie with her father, the legendary actor Kamal Haasan on the special occasion of Father's Day. "You are blessed if the person who you learn from the most and the person who makes you laugh the most also happens to be your parent :) happy Father's Day @ikamalhaasan Thankyou for being My daddy dearest 💖," wrote Shruti Haasan in her post.

Allu Sneha Reddy

Sneha Reddy, the lovely wife of Allu Arjun, took to her official Instagram page and wished the actor a Happy Father's Day with a special video. In the video, the Pushpa actor is seen cutting the cake with his kids, Ayaan and Arha.

Namrata Shirodkar

The popular actress and better half of Mahesh Babu wished her hubby dearest a special post. She also wished her late father, by posting a throwback picture with a lovely note.

