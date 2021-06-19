Father’s Day 2021: When South Actors Shared Adorable Pics With Their Kids On Social Media!

Kamal Haasan

Days after making his Instagram debut (in 2018), Kamal Haasan awed netizens when he shared an adorable throwback picture with his beautiful daughters- Shruti and Akshara Haasan. The legendary actor uploaded the picture with a thought-provoking caption that read, "You girls changed my life. As much as my mother did. Hence Father's day is also a Mother's Day!"

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi shares a cute bond with his son Ram Charan. The senior actor has time and again expressed his special camaraderie with the Mega Power Star, which is one of the reasons why people really can't get enough of them. In one of his posts dated March 26, 2020, Chiranjeevi wished Charan on his birthday while revealing the real reason why he was born on World Theatre Day.

Here's what he wrote, "I was naturally overjoyed when Charan was born. ‪It was only much later that it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on the #WorldTheatreDay 27th March - 'Prapancha 'Rangasthala' dinotsavam' ! He took to acting like a fish to water. On the eve of @alwaysramcharan's birthday, Many Many Happy Returns #Charan! ‬#ThrowbackPic."

Mohanlal

Known as real-life Charlie (You would only know if you have watched Dulquer's 2015 film Charlie), Pranav rarely makes an appearance on his father's social media posts. However, the senior actor surprised many in 2020 when he shared a montage featuring the duo that garnered huge attention of netizens, especially Lalettan fans. Wishing his son on his birthday, Mohanlal wrote, "My little man is not so little anymore.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday."

Allu Arjun

No matter how blurred it is, this picture of Allu Arjun with daughter Arha will always remain our favourite. The adorable snap was posted by the actor on November 21, 2020, to wish his tiny tot on her 4th birthday. Sharing the picture of him surprising his angel with a special gift, the Stylish Star wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha . Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joi that you give me. Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel."

Dulquer Salmaan

No doubt we love Dulquer's 'aww-dorable' bonding with daughter Maryam. To wish his doll on her birthday in May this year, the handsome hunk took to his social media handle and penned a long heart-melting note, to share what he does when he is away and misses his 'boobootum'. Along with the note, DQ shared a montage with the cutie patootie.

Yash

KGF actor Yash's cuties Ayra and Yatharv need no introduction. The actor never fails to share pictures and videos from his personal life especially of his lovable kids. Though there are zillions of pictures and videos to choose from, this picture of Yash with daughter Ayra is our pick for today. Expressing his heartfelt feelings, the actor captioned the appealing picture as, "Being your dad has brought out the softer side in me! You are my strength, my weakness, my everything! Happy Birthday my darling princess!"

Prithviraj

Mollywood superstar Prithviraj never shies away from sharing short stories written by daughter Alankrita. Interestingly, the actor recently revealed about his next project inspired by her 'happily ever after' story that garnered huge attention and also left many surprised. Well, on father's day, we share this adorable picture of the duo with their pet Zorro. For the unversed, this snap was taken after Prithviraj recovered from COVID-19 and finally reunited with his family.

Mahesh Babu

The Tollywood Superstar has been spending some quality time with his kids Gautham and Sithara amid lockdown, and his social media posts are the proof. In one of the pictures posted in November last year, the star was seen goofing around with the adorable duo that garnered huge love from his fans and followers. Shared on the occasion of Children's day, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor captioned the pic as, "Endless smiles, fun, love... ♥️♥️♥️ What you give is what you get. Wishing my two little pillars a very happy children's day. Love and blessings to mine and all the children of this world. Shine brighter each day."

Jr NTR

Last but not the least, this picture featuring Jr NTR and his children Abhay Ram and Bhargav is too cute to miss. Notably, this aww-dorable snap was shared by the actor on social media in 2018 to introduce his second son. In the picture, Tarak can be seen clicking a photo of his elder son Abhay who is holding the infant while sitting on a chair. Welcoming Bhargav and giving photo credits to his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Jr NTR quipped, "Welcoming the new #brat into the #bratpack ..photo courtesy #innocentmom. probably has no idea what's coming her way."