Film Producer V Doraswamy Raju Passes Away

Popular Tollywood film producer V Doraswamy Raju passed away on Monday (January 18, 2021) after suffering a massive heart attack at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was best known for backing films of Jr NTR and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

He has also served as the president of Film Chamber, Distribution Council and Exhibitors Association. Well, several celebrities from the industry took to their social media handles to mourn the loss of Raju.

Expressing grief over his death, Jr NTR took to his social media handle and tweeted in Telugu, "The news that Doraswamy Raju is no more is very saddening. His contribution as a producer and distributor to the Telugu film industry is unforgettable. His role was crucial in the success of Simhadri. I extend my deepest condolences to the family members."

దొరస్వామి రాజు గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త చాలా బాధాకరం. ఒక నిర్మాత గా, పంపిణీదారుడి గా తెలుగు చలనచిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు ఆయన అందించిన సేవలు మరువలేనివి. సింహాద్రి చిత్ర విజయం లో ఆయన పాత్ర ఎంతో కీలకం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటూ, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలుపుతున్నాను — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 18, 2021

Film director Raghavendra Rao shared a video of himself talking about Doraswamy and tweeted, "We lost Telugu Cinema's one of the passionate distributors & producers, VMC Doraswami Raju garu. My condolences to his family."

We lost Telugu Cinema’s one of the passionate distributors & producers, VMC Doraswami Raju garu. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/Jlinm9K07b — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) January 18, 2021

SS Rajamouli, who has earlier worked with Doraswamy in the 2003 film Simhadri, tweeted, "As a distributor Doraswami Raju garu released an incredible 1000+ movies. He also produced some of the great telugu movies ever. Seetha Ramayya gari Manavaraalu, Annamayya are few of the gems from his VMC banner. I am fortunate to be associated with him for my career changing Simhadri. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

As a distributor Doraswami Raju garu released an incredible 1000+ movies. He also produced some of the great telugu movies ever. Seetha Ramayya gari Manavaraalu, Annamayya are few of the gems from his VMC banner.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 18, 2021

Doraswamy Raju is the founder of VMC (Vijaya Maruti Creatives) that has film production house Vijaya Maruthi Creations and VMC film distributions under it. He has bankrolled films including Kirai Dada (1987), Seetharamaiah Gari Manavaralu (1991), Annamayya (1997), Simhadri (2003), President Gari Pellam (1992), and Madhavayaa Gari Manavadu (1992) among the others.

Reportedly, more than 400 films have been distributed by VMC so far including Guru Sishyulu (1981), Anubandham (1984), Janaki Ramudu (1988), Chanti (1992), Chinna Alludu (1993), Auto Driver (1998) and Andhrawala (2004).

Doraswamy had also served as an MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) from Nagari constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

