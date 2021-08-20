From Deepika Padukone To Pooja Hegde: Here Are New Pairings Prabhas Fans Can Look Forward To

Prabhas' return to the romantic genre has become a huge event in itself. With each passing day, his return to the genre comes nearer with the release of his flick Radhe Shyam.

The movie also features a new pairing, however, Prabhas fans can look forward to multiple such new pairings as the Pan-India star has multiple films lined up and some of his new onscreen duos feel like they are too good to be true.

Deepika-Prabhas

This is the most sought-after pairing that one could wish for. The sci-fi movie Project K brings together Pan-India star Prabhas with Bollywood's leading lady and there is nothing like it.

Prabhas' fandom is as it is huge and his fans will surely only go crazier when they get to see him onscreen with Deepika. The anticipation for the movie has been surreal so far and it all comes down to this heavyweight pairing. The movie is said to be a boundary pusher as it is going to bring some never seen before concept to the film.

Kriti-Prabhas

The Mythological movie Adipurush is one of the most talked-about projects of B-Town. The movie follows the story of Lord Ram and Sita played by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon respectively.

Prabhas' and Kriti have never paired opposite each other and their very first time working together comes in a movie that will have the whole of India's eye on it. Director Om Raut's onscreen pairing is all set to turn a few heads as fans brace themselves for this one.

Pooja-Prabhas

The pairing from Radhe Shyam has been one the fans have been now cheering up for a while. The pan-India movie has a release date of Jan 2022 however the fans have cheered for way too long now as the movie marks Prabhas' official return to romantic genre film. Pooja Hegde takes the lead alongside Prabhas as the two forms a new and exciting onscreen pairing and the one that fans look forward to impressing them in the near future.

Prabhas' multiple looks from the film have been released and they show him in an old-school loverboy/chocolate boy avatar. The most recent announcement from the film had Prabhas wearing a suit and carry a briefcase as he looked really dapper in it. In the other two looks, Prabhas wore a golf cap and all-black attire in one poster while in the other he wore a shiny suit and posed with antique cars in a 1970s European setup as a backdrop.

Shruti-Prabhas

Shruti Hassan pairs up with Prabhas in the film Salaar. The two actors have been treating each other nicely and their care for each other has been evident as they have shown some gestures of gratitude for each other and this only increases the fans' anticipation to witness their chemistry onscreen.

The movie is touted to be an action thriller.