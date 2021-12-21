    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      From Real Ram Charan To Reel Alluri Sitarama Raju: Here’s The Most Amazing Transformation Video Of The Actor

      By
      |

      Ever since the trailer of RRR was released, the world has stood still and has been waiting with bated breath for one of the biggest movies ever made to come on screen. The man who has taken the nation by storm, shock and awe is none other than Mega Power Star Ram Charan. The real transformation from Ram Charan to the Reel Alluri Sitarama Raju takes you through a journey that is physical, emotional and visual as well.

      Ram Charan

      Charan has given his blood, sweat and tears to the character and that is visible in the video that was released earlier today. It takes you through the 3 characters that he portrays, from a police officer to a British Army officer and then to a young lad as well, all 3 that are distinct in nature.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

      RRR: Jr NTR Fans Go Bonkers, Break Through Barricades At Mumbai's Pre-Release Event!RRR: Jr NTR Fans Go Bonkers, Break Through Barricades At Mumbai's Pre-Release Event!

      RRR: Makers Planning The Biggest Promotional Event Of All Times In Mumbai!RRR: Makers Planning The Biggest Promotional Event Of All Times In Mumbai!

      He has donned several looks for the same, that range from chiselled to natural to fierce. With so much prep and a trailer that has already amazed everyone, we cannot wait to see the magic of Alluri Sitarama Raju on the big screen on January 7, 2022!

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 21, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X