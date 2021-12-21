From Real Ram Charan To Reel Alluri Sitarama Raju: Here’s The Most Amazing Transformation Video Of The Actor

Ever since the trailer of RRR was released, the world has stood still and has been waiting with bated breath for one of the biggest movies ever made to come on screen. The man who has taken the nation by storm, shock and awe is none other than Mega Power Star Ram Charan. The real transformation from Ram Charan to the Reel Alluri Sitarama Raju takes you through a journey that is physical, emotional and visual as well.

Charan has given his blood, sweat and tears to the character and that is visible in the video that was released earlier today. It takes you through the 3 characters that he portrays, from a police officer to a British Army officer and then to a young lad as well, all 3 that are distinct in nature.

He has donned several looks for the same, that range from chiselled to natural to fierce. With so much prep and a trailer that has already amazed everyone, we cannot wait to see the magic of Alluri Sitarama Raju on the big screen on January 7, 2022!