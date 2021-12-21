From Real Ram Charan To Reel Alluri Sitarama Raju: Here’s The Most Amazing Transformation Video Of The Actor

Ever
since
the
trailer
of
RRR
was
released,
the
world
has
stood
still
and
has
been
waiting
with
bated
breath
for
one
of
the
biggest
movies
ever
made
to
come
on
screen.
The
man
who
has
taken
the
nation
by
storm,
shock
and
awe
is
none
other
than
Mega
Power
Star
Ram
Charan.
The
real
transformation
from
Ram
Charan
to
the
Reel
Alluri
Sitarama
Raju
takes
you
through
a
journey
that
is
physical,
emotional
and
visual
as
well.
Charan
has
given
his
blood,
sweat
and
tears
to
the
character
and
that
is
visible
in
the
video
that
was
released
earlier
today.
It
takes
you
through
the
3
characters
that
he
portrays,
from
a
police
officer
to
a
British
Army
officer
and
then
to
a
young
lad
as
well,
all
3
that
are
distinct
in
nature.
He
has
donned
several
looks
for
the
same,
that
range
from
chiselled
to
natural
to
fierce.
With
so
much
prep
and
a
trailer
that
has
already
amazed
everyone,
we
cannot
wait
to
see
the
magic
of
Alluri
Sitarama
Raju
on
the
big
screen
on
January
7,
2022!