Gaali Sampath Closing Collection: Rajendra Prasad’s Film Fails To Impress The Audience

Though the trailer and teaser of Rajendra Prasad's latest release Gaali Sampath grabbed eyeballs, with many appreciating the veteran actor's performance of a partially mute person, the film was seen failing miserably at the theatres. The survival drama which released on March 11, didn't attract much attention of the audience, especially owing to early reviews that suggested that the film is just a one-time watch.

On the other hand, Naveen Polishetty-starrer Jathi Ratnalu which released on the same date, pulled a huge crowd towards it, which indeed became another reason for Gaali Sampath's failure. Well, the Rajendra Prasad-starrer has done a business of Rs 6.50 crore. The film has acquired a total collection of Rs 0.84 crore (share) from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The total gross collection of Gaali Sampath is Rs 1.70 crore. Notably, the makers of the film have incurred a huge loss of Rs 6.03 crore.

Check Out Gaali Sampath's Closing Collection

Movie Business: Rs 6.50 crore+

AP & TG Total Share: Rs 0.84 crore

WW Share: Rs 0.97 core

Total Gross: Rs 1.70 crore

Total Loss: Rs 6.03 crore Loss

Movie Verdict: Disaster

Directed by Anish Krishna, the film features Sree Vishnu, Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, Satya, Raghu Babu, Karate Kalyani, Anish Kuruvilla, Rajitha, Mirchi Kiran and Srikanth Iyengar among others. F2: Fun and Frustration director Anil Ravipudi has penned the story for the film. Backed by S Krishna, Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under their production banners Imagespark Entertainment and Shine Screens, Gaali Sampath has music scored by Achu Rajamani and camera cranked by Sai Sriram.

