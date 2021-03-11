Gaali Sampath Twitter Review: Rajendra Prasad Starrer Gets A Green Signal From Audience

After much anticipation, Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad's Gaali Sampath has finally graced the theatres today (March 11). As expected, the survival drama directed by Anish Krishna has deviated all attention of the cine-goers, especially with its nail-biting storyline.

The film revolves around Gaali Sampath (played by Rajendra Prasad), a wannabe actor who loses his voice after an accident. He later falls in an abandoned well and his efforts of overcoming fear while rescuing himself from the scary situation form the crux of the film. The survival drama is a perfect blend of emotions, comedy and family bonding, and with the reactions of netizens on social media, looks like the film has indeed received a green signal from the audience.

The netizens are now praising Prasad's impeccable acting stint in the films along with the performances of the other actors including Sree Vishnu, Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, Satya, Raghu Babu, Karate Kalyani, Anish Kuruvilla, Rajitha, Mirchi Kiran and Srinath Iyengar among others. Celebrated director Anil Ravipudi's precise, in-depth and enthralling story writing has also received huge appreciation from the audience.

As per talks, with a tremendous response at theatres, the Rajendra Prasad-starrer is expected to acquire a massive collection of Rs 4 crore on its opening day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Well, produced by S Krishna, Harish Peddi and Sahu Garpati under their production banners Imagespark Entertainment and Shine Screens, Gaali Sampath has been directed by Anish Krishna. The technical team of the film consists of music composer Achu Rajamani and director of photography (DOP) Sai Sriram.

Are you planning to watch Gaali Sampath this week? Well, check Twitterati's reaction to know the fate of the film.